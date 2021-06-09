Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 19,714 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 842,425 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 19,714 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $51,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,668,111 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $83,823,000 after buying an additional 50,965 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.04. 164,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,052,274. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

