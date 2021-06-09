Jupiter (JUP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.41 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $3.12 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00062088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.72 or 0.00233725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00214231 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.01 or 0.01281385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,993.35 or 1.00087670 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

