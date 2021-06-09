JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) Insider Sharon Parr Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) insider Sharon Parr acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £13,500 ($17,637.84).

Shares of LON:JZCP opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Wednesday. JZ Capital Partners Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 137.77 ($1.80). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.01. The company has a current ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The firm has a market cap of £109.49 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80.

JZ Capital Partners Company Profile

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

