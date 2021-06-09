JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) Insider Sharon Parr Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) insider Sharon Parr acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £13,500 ($17,637.84).
Shares of LON:JZCP opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Wednesday. JZ Capital Partners Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 137.77 ($1.80). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.01. The company has a current ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. The firm has a market cap of £109.49 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80.
JZ Capital Partners Company Profile
Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for JZ Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JZ Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.