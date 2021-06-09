K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$41.05. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$41.05, with a volume of 4,215 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KBL shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.60. The company has a market cap of C$436.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$47.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.89 million. Research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.0899998 EPS for the current year.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

