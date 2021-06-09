Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

KAMN opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Kaman has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Kaman’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kaman by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

