Karani Asset Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Karani Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.9% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,355,000 after purchasing an additional 206,284 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167,573 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 41,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,587. The company has a market cap of $196.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.