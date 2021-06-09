Karani Asset Management LLC Sells 43 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Karani Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet stock traded up $12.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,411.25. 32,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,294.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.