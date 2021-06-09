Kaspien (KSPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.55. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 426.52% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KSPN opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.35. Kaspien has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Kaspien in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

