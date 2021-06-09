Katalyo Price Hits $0.17 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $125,289.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00062122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00237386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00212209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.25 or 0.01278400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,686.31 or 1.00373529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

