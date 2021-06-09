Keep3rV1 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.75 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $34.25 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for $171.27 or 0.00460568 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.23 or 0.00906883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.97 or 0.08901097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049373 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

