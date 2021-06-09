Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 55.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 179,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,837 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $3,431,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,909,854 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $102.54 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

