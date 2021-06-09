Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 24,084 Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,084 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 74.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,880 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Relx by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Relx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 67,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of Relx stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.