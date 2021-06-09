Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $585,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.87% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 340,750 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 377,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 50,560 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46,191 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 23,777 shares during the period.

Shares of FMAY opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $35.92.

