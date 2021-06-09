Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) by 25.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPPP. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000.

Get Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust alerts:

SPPP opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.