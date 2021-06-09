Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,161 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

