Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,978 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $559,182,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $558,908,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after buying an additional 922,927 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 12.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,764,000 after buying an additional 377,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,205,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 116,986 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

Shares of BMO opened at $105.77 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

