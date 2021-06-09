Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,719 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.31% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNOV opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15.

