Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,285 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in J2 Global by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $129.14 on Wednesday. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.