Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,356 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,132,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,998,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,286,000 after buying an additional 80,674 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 68,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 180,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $102.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.05.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.