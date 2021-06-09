Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 3,400 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $650,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 904,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $138,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 397,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,057. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZNGA stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.