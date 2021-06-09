Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total value of $50,769.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,902,769.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,037 shares of company stock valued at $27,096,803. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

Shares of ANET opened at $354.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.36. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $357.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

