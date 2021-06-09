Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 1st quarter worth $88,000.

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

NYSE PPR opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0067 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 128,542 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $592,578.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 539,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,433.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.