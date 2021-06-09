Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

KYYWF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Keywords Studios from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Investec began coverage on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.44.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

