Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kinder Morgan traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 37446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 155,217 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,742,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 248,839 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

