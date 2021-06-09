King DAG (KDAG) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.10 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $14.34 million and $2.10 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000711 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00068364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.59 or 0.00905879 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00049548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.67 or 0.08910097 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

