Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $30,411,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,471,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.75. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

KL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

