Kirsten Castillo Sells 10,000 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Kirsten Castillo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $650,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,611,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,271,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.76. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $886,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

