Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

KMTUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of KMTUY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. 56,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,345. Komatsu has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

