KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Up 19.9% This Week

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.95 or 0.00898711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.73 or 0.08830571 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KCS is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

