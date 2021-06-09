L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Sells $14,165,867.02 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LHX traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.51. 979,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,374. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $223.87.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.