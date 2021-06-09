Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112,559 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.69.

LH stock opened at $260.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.45. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $155.65 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

