Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,974,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after buying an additional 439,086 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,333,000 after purchasing an additional 310,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $260.41 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $155.65 and a one year high of $280.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

