Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $87.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.81. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

