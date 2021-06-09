Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth $686,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,889,000.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

