LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LCII. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $146.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $101.69 and a 52-week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.