Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,347. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 23,054 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $560,212.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Rosen sold 47,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $1,163,897.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,776 shares in the company, valued at $772,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,458,955 shares of company stock worth $38,631,961 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $14,917,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,863 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 187,979 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after buying an additional 106,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

