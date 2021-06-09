Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LXRX opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.