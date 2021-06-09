Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.50.

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $222,074,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.33. 746,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,403. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.22. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.52.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

