Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$105.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$101.54.

Shares of LSPD opened at C$89.46 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$29.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

