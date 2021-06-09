Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Limbach in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LMB opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Limbach has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.27.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Limbach had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $54,346.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,062.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,861,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Limbach during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Limbach during the first quarter worth approximately $9,341,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limbach during the first quarter worth approximately $955,000. 42.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

