Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 8.82%.

Shares of LMNR opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.26 million, a P/E ratio of -23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.02. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $217,036.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,571.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and have sold 7,119 shares worth $128,432. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMNR. Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

