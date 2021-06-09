Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%.

Shares of LMNR opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

LMNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $26,396.65. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $137,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 263,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,379.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,850 shares of company stock valued at $542,093 and sold 7,119 shares valued at $128,432. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

