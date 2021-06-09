Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $205.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $2,376,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,126.6% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 228,700 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 188,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

