Loop Capital Raises The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $310.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price.

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.96.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.39.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 47.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 204,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $151,127,000 after buying an additional 66,046 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 91.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $4,075,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 32.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 13.1% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

