Loopring (LRC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40.32 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $387.08 million and approximately $40.32 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00068685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00026437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.43 or 0.00940926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.89 or 0.09218980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00049405 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,423,784 coins. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

