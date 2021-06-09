Lotto Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Lotto coin can now be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a total market cap of $89.39 million and $284,937.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lotto has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.85 or 0.00462570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00012083 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000217 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000670 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

