Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 5,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.40.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.