LUXCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0916 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $3,984.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,963.48 or 0.99596970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00037203 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.03 or 0.00972794 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.94 or 0.00374370 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.06 or 0.00471688 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00072600 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004025 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,467,737 coins and its circulating supply is 11,460,504 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.