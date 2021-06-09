LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €750.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) received a €750.00 ($882.35) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €640.00 ($752.94) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €660.00 ($776.47) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €643.18 ($756.68).

EPA:MC opened at €659.70 ($776.12) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €621.34. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

