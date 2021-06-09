Lympo (LYM) Trading Down 14.6% This Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $267,490.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00067881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00025506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.19 or 0.00901092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,304.57 or 0.08883576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

LYM is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.